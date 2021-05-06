ALLEGANY — As the school year winds down, administrators at Allegany-Limestone Central School District have been busy making plans for prom and graduation, the budget vote — and new kayaks recently shipped to the high school.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district’s preliminary 2021-22 budget of $24.5 million, which represents no tax increase, will be voted on from noon to 9 p.m. May 18.
“We had the budget presentation (this week) and only one person showed up,” Giannicchi said, noting there has been no community dissent regarding the budget. In addition to the budget vote, district residents will vote to fill two board seats that are being sought by incumbents Jeff Black and Maggie Nuss.
Other topics that are of interest to students and the community include the junior-senior prom slated to be held at 7 p.m. June 19 in the gymnasium, and graduation at 2 p.m. June 26.
“The prom will have limitations … and we’re going to make it the best event that we can,” Giannicchi said. “But there are some limitations in following New York state rules and I don’t know if it will lighten up between now and then.”
He said those limitations, at present, require students to dance with a certain group of people with spacing in between individuals.
“It’s not going to be like the traditional prom held in years past, but we’ll hopefully make it a memorable event,” he added.
Graduation ceremonies will be held on the turf behind the school, with rain dates available to ensure the event can be held.
“We may have it the day before or the day after, it really depends on the weather,” Giannicchi said of the ceremony. “It really is a tentative date and time, and comes down to that week.”
In other matters, Giannicchi said the $10 million capital improvement project at the elementary school continues on, with contract crews working in the late afternoons and evenings, after staff and students have left.
“It’s been progressing very well,” he said of project.
In personnel matters, Giannicchi said Pam Redden, a longtime employee in the district office, has announced she plans to retire after more than 30 years of service.
“She’s held various positions in the district, so you’re having a person who seems very valuable and has been a dedicated employee for the district her whole time here” move on, Giannicchi shared.
In health-related matters, Giannicchi said Cattaraugus County has tentatively set up a clinic for the COVID vaccine from 1 to 5 p.m. May 17 in the high school gymnasium. The event will be open to students and staff. Students, age 16 and up, are welcome to obtain the vaccination and can register online at the county website. Students need parental permission to receive the vaccination and parents may attend the event with their child.
On a final note, Giannicchi said the school district has purchased and received 15 kayaks for student and community use.
“What we’re doing is making some (classes) for students to learn how to kayak and we’ll probably start in the pool,” he explained. “An outdoor club will then take them to the (Allegheny) river.”
In addition to student use, the school district will allow district residents to sign out the kayaks for use this summer during weekends.