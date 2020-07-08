LIMESTONE — After enjoying the Tuesday morning of fun in the playground, children cared for by Justine Nobles walked to the Carrollton Town Municipal Complex to pick up lunches distributed by Allegany-Limestone Central School District.
The free lunches are provided through the Summer Food Service Program and administered by the New York State Education Department.
Rhonda Herbert, food service manager for the district, said this is the first year that Allegany-Limestone has offered meals in the summer to children 18 and younger from low-income households, as well as to youngsters with disabilities.
“Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue gave schools the flexibility for the child nutrition programs,” Herbert explained. “This allows local partners, who have been working overtime serving meals to kids during the (COVID-19) health crisis, the ability to continue serving free meals to children.”
Herbert said she hopes all eligible students will take advantage of the program which provides lunches for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Limestone location on Main Street and at the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School on Maple Avenue in Allegany.
The distributions will continue through Aug. 25.
Jenny Zalwsky, an employee with the elementary school lunch program, said some students arrived at both locations Monday for the first distribution. She said staff is hopeful that all eligible students, however, will participate in the distributions as the food is not only good, but nutritious.
Zalwsky said the food service staff try to provide meals that children had enjoyed during the school year.
“We have ‘uncrustables’ — they’re peanut butter and jelly on little round things (of bread); they love them and we had them yesterday,” Zalwsky said. “Today is a ham and cheese pretzel bun sandwich, popcorn chicken and french fries.”
The meals also include milk and fruit.
“They’re a good meal and they should take advantage of them,” she added.
Nobles, her own children and a couple of other youngsters that she was babysitting did take advantage of picking up the meals.
“This is our first day of picking them up,” Nobles said. “This helps, big-time.”
She noted that many children in Limestone are able to walk to the distribution site, which makes the pick-up easier for some families.
“We came down a little early and they played in the playground and then after lunch we’re going to go swimming in our blow-up pool,” Nobles said.
As one of the children with Nobles took a lunch bag, she said to Zalwsky, “I hope there is some milk in there” and smiled when she was told there was a carton inside.
For more information on the program, or to participate, call 375-6600 ext. 2188.