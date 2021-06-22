Allegany-Limestone prom court

Allegany-Limestone Central School held its 2021 prom over the weekend. From left are the senior attendants, Weston Stevenson and Devin Ralston; prom king Connor Bates and queen Alena Kopec, both seniors; and junior attendants Emalee Dedrick and Alex Arabatzis.

 Photo provided

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...