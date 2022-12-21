ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education accepted with regret Tuesday the resignation of Middle and High School Principal Kimberly Moore.

Moore, who has been employed by the school district for 30 years, plans to retire in July at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

