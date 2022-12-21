ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education accepted with regret Tuesday the resignation of Middle and High School Principal Kimberly Moore.
Moore, who has been employed by the school district for 30 years, plans to retire in July at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said the school board reluctantly accepted Moore’s letter of resignation and said they greatly appreciated her contributions during her career. “It’s a huge loss for the district, but she’s earned her retirement,” he said.
“She graduated from Allegany High School, so she’s spent 48 years of her life at our school district,” Giannicchi said.
Moore is a longtime English teacher, served as curriculum coordinator and was principal of both the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School and the Allegany-Limestone Middle and High School. She has been middle school and high school principal for the past two years.
The Board of Education was treated to a mini Christmas concert by Alexandra Scalise and Dr. Cyril Bodnar and students before Tuesday’s night’s annual Christmas concert at the school.
“One of our goals this year was to have more clubs make presentations and have more students involved in board meetings,” Giannicchi said.
The superintendent said bids are being sought from heating, ventilation and cooling companies for an upgrade to the middle and high school HVAC systems.
The estimated cost is in the $1 million range and will be paid for from federal COVID-19 funding. “We hope to get it done this summer,” Giannicchi said.