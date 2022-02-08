ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Elementary School is preparing for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year.
As well as being a resident of the Allegany-Limestone District, children entering Pre-K need to be four years-old by Dec. 1, 2022, and children entering Kindergarten must be five years old by Dec. 1, 2022, to be eligible for enrollment in September 2022.
Please call the registrar, Ann Burgess, by March 1 at
375-6600 ext. 4172, for registration information and an appointment time. Pre-K spots are limited.