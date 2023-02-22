ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Elementary School is preparing for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year.
Pre-K spots are limited. Parent information Night is Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. at Allegany-Limestone Elementary School.
As well as being a resident of the Allegany-Limestone District, children entering Pre-K need to be four years old by Dec. 1, 2023, and children entering Kindergarten must be five years old by Dec. 1, 2023, to be eligible for enrollment in September 2023.
Please call the registrar, Ann Burgess, at (716) 375-6600 ext. 4172 for registration information and an appointment time.