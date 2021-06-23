ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone High School graduates will walk across the football turf for commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday — if the weather holds.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said Tuesday the school district had initially planned to hold commencement Saturday afternoon until recent weather reports indicated it will be a rainy weekend. Giannicchi said the district wants to stage the event outside, similar to last year’s ceremony, for safety reasons at the tail-end of the pandemic.
“The planning has been the craziest because the rules have changed about 400 times,” Giannicchi remarked. “It’s also a nice atmosphere” at the outdoor football and soccer fields surrounded by rolling hills.
He added, “We’ve had pretty good success here with low (COVID) cases, so we don’t want to take any chances. We’re being cautiously optimistic with that.”
Giannicchi noted the final determination on the date and time of the event will be announced today.
“We have a link on our website that we update, we’re doing that almost daily now,” he explained. “In this area, the forecast could change tomorrow.”
The one noticeable change is that the event will be held on the turf of the football field, as opposed to the soccer field where it was held last year.
“It’s off to the left (of the soccer field) when you pull in the back parking lot” of the school, he continued. “The turf is flat and we did it just so (the parents) could see the graduates better.”
Another change is that last year, the class was broken into two groups who graduated at different times to lower the number of students and parents at the ceremony. This year, the event will be held for the full class of 87 graduates and each will be provided four tickets for family members.
“The main priority is so the parents can see their kids graduate,” he added. “The bleachers will seat 1,000 so it gives us enough room to space everybody out.”
Speakers for the event will be Ryan Matthew Wisniewski, valedictorian, and Julia Brennan, salutatorian.
As for other upcoming activities in the school district, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend the last half-day of school for the year Thursday. Seventh- and eighth-grade students completed school last Friday.
Summer school plans include a BOCES program for high school students and an enrichment program for students in kindergarten through second grade in August.
A summer lunch program will also be available to students in the district, with information provided on the district website.