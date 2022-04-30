Allegany-Limestone places first in county Envirothon, Olean is 3rd

RED HOUSE — Allegany-Limestone Central School District took first place in the 2022 Cattaraugus County Envirothon, held Wednesday at Allegany State Park.
Led by advisor Dan Waugaman, the team will now advance to represent Cattaraugus County at the 2022 New York State Envirothon at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva on May 25-26.
The Randolph Central School District Team No. 2 placed second while Olean High School placed third in this year’s event. Other participating schools included Franklinville and Hinsdale. In all, over 30 high school students competed in the program.
“2022 was a great year for the Cattaraugus County Envirothon,” said Megan Boberg, Cattaraugus County SWCD District Field Manager and Envirothon Coordinator. “It was nice having this educational event in-person.”
The Envirothon is the largest conservation education program in North America and begins at the local level with several schools from each county competing to advance to a statewide and ultimately a continent-wide event. The Cattaraugus County Envirothon is organized by the Cattaraugus County Soil & Water Conservation District and has been held since 1992.
The Envirothon is an outdoor, hands-on event that emphasizes teamwork, with each participating school sending up to two five-member teams of high school students. The teams compete to test their knowledge of various natural resource related topics, including wildlife, forestry, soils, aquatics and a current issue topic, which was “Waste to Resources: Design a Comprehensive Local Solid Waste Management Plan” for 2022.
The teams work together to complete exams at five different stations that address each subject. Students may be required to identify various species of trees, wildlife and fish that are available on display and answer specific questions about habitat and other environmental issues related to the species. They may also identify aquatic insects or use a soil survey report to evaluate the soils on a given site.
An oral presentation on the current issues topic is rated as part of the score at the current issues station. Scores for the five exams are totaled, and the team with the highest cumulative score wins the competition.
“The students worked hard together as teams and competitive scores reflected their efforts,” Boberg said. “The dedication, hard work and support of our committee, our sponsors and our schools all make the program a tremendous success each year.”
The Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District pulls together over 20 volunteers, including representatives from various agencies, organizations and companies who pitch in to help carry out the event. Volunteers come from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and US Forest Service; NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation; Allegany State Park & Trout Unlimited. Several individual volunteers also assisted with the program as well.
Funding is provided entirely from contributions received from local businesses and organizations. These contributions are used for providing prizes, T-shirts, reference materials and refreshments for the participants as well as reserving the site and sending the winning team to the state competition.