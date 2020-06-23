ALLEGANY — When Allegany-Limestone High School graduates walk up to receive their diplomas Friday, they’ll be doing it on the newly finished turf field behind the school — and in two shifts.
That was the word Monday from Superintendent Tony Giannicchi who reported the 107 seniors will be split into groups that graduate at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ceremonies.
“We’re limited to about 150 (people in attendance), so It came down to the numbers,” Giannicchi said in explaining the decision for the split graduation. “We have about 50 (students) in each class section, so if they bring in the parents, it’s about 150 in (each) section.”
He said the graduation, which will split the seniors up alphabetically, will follow the guidelines issued by the state.
Giannicchi said the graduates and their parents will be able to leave their vehicles and walk to the new turf field at the back of the school on Five Mile Road. The new field, which has a new synthetic surface and underground drainage and new sidewalk, should be relatively dry if it rains.
It is part of the $16.1 million capital project that has been ongoing in the school district since last year.
“What we’ll have is spaces (along the field fence) for each family that are 10 feet apart,” he continued. “There will be a sign (directing families) to space along the fence, they’ll actually have their children’s pictures on the fence.”
He noted families of the graduates will be brought to the field in small groups from their cars.
“Everybody will have to wear a mask anyway,” he added. “We’ll organize the students and march them down to the field (in caps and gowns) about 10 feet apart and the chairs will all be separate.”
Giannicchi said that while the parents will be spaced quite a distance from the covered stage, the event will still be visible to them when their children graduate.
“That’s the sacrifice you have to make because we have to keep everybody spaced,” he explained.
Giannicchi said there will be some “interesting effects” set up on the field that should be a nice surprise for the graduates and their families.
“We’re trying to make it as special as possible,” he remarked. “Everything will be new and different, and it’s never been done before so hopefully it turns out pretty well.”
The valedictorian, Madison Smith, and salutatorian, Ron Jakubczyk, will speak at both ceremonies, as well as the commencement speaker, Matthew Bouch, who is an alumni of the school.Giannicchi said the seniors picked who they wanted as the commencement speaker in January or February.
The entire ceremony will not go over an hour as cleaning crews have to come to the field and sanitize the chairs and other areas such as the bathrooms before the next graduation group arrives.
On a final note of advice, Giannicchi advised parents and family members to bring chairs and umbrellas to use in the event of rain.