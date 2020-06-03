ALLEGANY — Madison Smith is the valedictorian and Ron Jakubczyk the salutatorian of Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School’s Class of 2020.
Madison, who had a 103.26 GPA, is the daughter of Patricia and Jeffrey Smith.
She is a member of National Honor Society, 2019 and 2020; National Honor Society treasurer, 2020; Natural Helpers, 2017 to 2020; Natural Helpers treasurer, 2019; Leo Club, 2017 to 2020; Leo Club vice president, 2020; Spanish Club, 2017 to 2020; and Spanish Club treasurer, 2020.
Her honors include Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award; Penn York Excellence in Chemistry Award; Computing Medal Award from Rochester Institute of Technology; and University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
Madison is a three-time CCAA Division 1 Scholar Athlete 2018 and 2020; CCAA 2nd Team and Sportsmanship Award, Varsity Softball in 2018; part-time student dean’s list at Jamestown Community College; Blue Ribbon Award in JCC Statistics and Global 9 Honors; Blue Ribbon Award in Chemistry and Living Environment; Excellence Award in Physics and Algebra II; Excellence Award in JCC US History 11 and Global 10 Honors; and Excellence Award in Spanish III and JCC Spanish 2510 Excellence Award in Health.
Her sports participation included varsity volleyball, 2018-20; varsity softball, 2018-20; captain of varsity softball, 2020; Niagara Frontier Volleyball travel team, 2017-20; and gymnastics, 2011-20.
She is employed as a YMCA gymnastics coach, beginner classes to younger girls and boys.
Her plans are to attend West Virginia University to study interactive design for media.
Jakubczyk, who has a 103.20 GPA, is the son of Ron and Tina Jakubczyk.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Ski Club, Spanish Club, Interact Club and Odyssey of the Mind.
His honors include the Clarkson Achievement Award, 2019; Kazuo Inamori Scholastic Recognition Award; West Virginia University Distinction Scholarship; West Virginia University Engineering Excellence Scholarship; J.T. Conti Memorial Scholarship; Scholar Athlete Award, spring 2018 and 2019; Sportsmanship Award, spring 2019; Most Improved Golfer Award, spring 2018; Blue Ribbon Award in Spanish, Chemistry and Digital Electronics, highest average; Blue Ribbon Award in Chemistry and Digital Electronics, highest average; Excellence Award in English 11 Honors; Excellence Award in Spanish II; Spanish III and JCC Spanish 2510; Excellence Award in Geometry and Pre-Calculus; and Excellence Award for Living Environment and Chemistry.
His participation in sports included football, hockey and golf.
He was employed at Stayer’s Greenhouse, 2018-19; Olean Recreation Department, 2018-19; Big Fella’s Pizza and Deli, 2019; and Bartlett Country Club, 2019.
His future plans are to attend West Virginia University for mechanical/aerospace engineering.