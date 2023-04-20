ALLEGANY — Aiden Rose Gardiner has been named valedictorian of the class of 2023, Allegany-Limestone Central School officials announced Wednesday, while Eric Michael Spring is the salutatorian.
Aiden is the daughter of Jenny and Jim Zalwsky and Gary Gardiner. Her grade point average is 104.54
Eric has a grade point average of 103.64; he is the son of Eric and Michele Spring.
Aiden is president of the Connect Life Club, a member of the Debate Club, the Leo Club, National Honor Society and serves as a volunteer for Allegany Emergency Medical Services and at Olean General Hospital.
She is listed on the high honor roll with merit from 2020 to 2023 and is a scholar-athlete.
Aiden received the Sportsmanship Award for varsity soccer, the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award for 2022, the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award for 2022, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Pre-Calculus, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in English 11 Honors, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in JCC Spanish, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in JCC US History and Teachers Excellence Award in Anatomy and Physiology, all for 2022.
Aiden played varsity soccer and tennis and is employed at Child’s Blueberry Farm.
She plans to attend Clarkson University in the fall for a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in physician assistant studies.
Eric, who was a member of the varsity soccer team, is also a member of Western New York Flash Academy Soccer, Olean 1854 Football Club, Enchanted Mountain Soccer, Crimson Fire Football Club and New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup.
Eric was on the high honor roll and/or high honor roll with merit from 2020 to 2023.
He was a member of the varsity and JV soccer teams.
He was named Jamestown Community College Student of the Year for 2022, and received the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, Rensselaer Medal Award for outstanding achievement in Math & Science, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Physics, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Pre-Calculus, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in JCC Statistics, Teachers Excellence Award in JCC US History and Teachers Excellence Award in JCC Spanish, all in 2022.
Eric was also named to the Western New York All-Star Team in 2021 and 2022, the Big 30 All-Star Team for 2021 and 2022, the CCAA West Offensive Player of the Year for 2021 and 2022, CCAA West 1st Team All Star for 2021 and 2022, the Gator Cup Sportsmanship Award in 2021, Section VI leading goal scorer in 2021, and holds the school record for single season goals in 2021 and the school record for career goals in 2022 and the New York State record for goals scored in a game for 2021.
He serves as a volunteer for the Carol McLeod Foundation and is a referee for Allegany Youth Soccer.
Eric plans to attend Alfred State College to study electrical engineering and will play soccer there.