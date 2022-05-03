ALLEGANY — Bradley Michael Walton has been named valedictorian and Jack J. Peterson is salutatorian of the Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School Class of 2022.
Bradley, the son of Jaime and James Walton, had a grade point average of 103.28.
Jack, the son of Douglas and Josephine Baire Peterson, had a grade point average of 102.69.
Bradley was a member of National Honor Society (2021),
Leo Club (2021-22), Natural Helpers (2022), Connect Life (2021-22), Interact Club (2019-22), Interact Club — secretary (2021), Interact Club vice-president (2022),
Spanish Club (2019-22), Spanish Club — secretary (2022), Drama Club (2016-2022), Drama Club — vice president (2021), Drama Club — treasurer (2022).
Honors: Penn-York Excellence in Chemistry Award, Computing Medal Award from Rochester Institute of Technology, four-time Scholar Athlete, NSDAR Good Citizens Award, Roberts Wesleyan Honor Band Award,
Buffalo State Honor Band Award, Blue-Ribbon Award in Geometry, Blue-Ribbon Award Spanish II, Blue-Ribbon Award Pre-Calculus, Excellence Award in Algebra 1, Excellence Award in Earth Science, Excellence Award in Biology, Excellence Award in English 9 Honors, Excellence Award in JCC Spanish,Excellence Award in Physics.
He was a member of Varsity Swimming (2018-22), and varsity swim captain (2022).
Brad’s plans to attend Mansfield University of Pennsylvania for a Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Care.
Jack was a member of All County Chorus, one year; Odyssey of the Mind, one year; Debate Club, two years; Envirothon, one year and NVESTNUS, one year.
Honors include: AMLHS Student of the Month, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Algebra 1, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Global 9 Honors,
Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Biology, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in JCC US History, Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Algebra 2, Teachers Excellence Award in Physics, Teachers Excellence Award in JCC Spanish,
Teachers Excellence Award in Algebra 2 Regents, PIN Award for High Honor with Merit, High Honor and Honor for all four high school years.
He was a member of the Tennis Club and the National Junior Honor Society.
Jack has volunteered at Eldred world War II Museum, assisted in the Elementary Religion Classes at Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and was a Bell Ringer at Christmas for the Salvation Army.
His future plans include attending Jamestown Community College, then continuing on to a four-year college.