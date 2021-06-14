ALLEGANY — Administrators at the Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School have announced the Class of 2021 Honors Graduates.
These students have achieved honor roll status throughout their four years in high school with an average weighted 92 GPA or greater.
The honorees are:
Nathan Robert Andera, son of Chris and Cathy Andera; Madison Baldwin, daughter of Edward and Jennifer Baldwin; Connor Bates, son of Jacob and Kristi Bates; Bryn Bennett, daughter of Tammy Bennett and the late Joe Bennett; Jane K. Brairton, daughter of Terry and Tiffany Brairton; Julia Brennan, daughter of Lance Brennan and Deborah Barylski; Kristen Comstock, daughter of James and Keri Comstock; Jocelyn Decker, daughter of Dan and Laura Decker; Nathan Emery, son of Bradley and Monica Emery;
Dairinn Finn, daughter of Matthew and Eileen Finn; Jayden David Gustafson, son of Jeff and Sharron Gustafson and Brad and Susanne Schneider; Kailee Hagen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Hagen and Alliah Burkett; Morgan Horton, daughter of Charlie and Amy Warren and David Horton; Autumn Johnson, daughter of Lynn Bergreen and Daryl Johnson; Braden Johnson, son of Larry and Stacy Johnson; Mayc Kelley, daughter of Kristan Baxter; Alena Kopec, daughter of Todd and Laura Kopec; Zack Krenzel, son of Wendy Krenzel and Robert Krenzel; Kayla Rose Krzanak, daughter of Denise Krzanak and Randy Wiser; Cole Lechner, son of David and Lillian Lechner;
Shay Lippert, daughter of Tom and Tom Lippert; Elizabeth Long, daughter of Mark and Kim Long; Kristen McMullen, daughter of Jodi Branch and Tim McMullen; Violet Nolder, daughter of Bryan and Julia Nolder; Francis Opperman VI, son of Lisa Opperman; Devin Ralston, daughter of Kelly Ralston; Andrew Charles Rohrs, son of Charles and Lucy Rohrs; Lila Grace Rollins, daughter of Lee and Jill Rollins; Talia Sanzo, daughter of Christopher and Stephanie Sanzo;
Katie Schlepko, daughter of Joe and Devan Schlepko; Ryan Shay, son of Kevin and Nancy Shay; Emily Speckman, daughter of Christopher and Judy Speckman; Weston Stevenson, son of George and Susan Stevenson; Violet VanGuilder, daughter of Dr. Mathanakaran and Jennifer Mathanakaran; Ellie Waugaman, daughter of Daniel and Erin Waugaman; Ryan Wisniewski, son of Amy and Mike Higgins and Paul Wisniewski from Colorado; Damien Wolf, son of Jennifer Wolf; Katherine Yaworsky, daughter of Jason and Melissa Yaworsky; Ryann Zink, daughter of Jim and Nichole Zink.