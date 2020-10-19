ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Central School District is joining all public-school districts across the state to mark School Board Recognition Week (Oct. 19-23) and honor local board members for their commitment to the district and its students.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” said Superintendent Tony Giannicchi. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect.”
Giannicchi said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
• Creating a shared vision for the future of education
• Setting the direction of the school district to achieve the highest student performance
• Providing accountability for student achievement results
• Developing a budget that aligns district resources to improve achievement
• Supporting a healthy school district culture in which to work and to learn, as well as other goals.
“School board members give the Allegany-Limestone citizens a voice in education decision making,” Giannicchi said. “Their contribution is a year-round commitment.”
The members serving the district are Susan Schifley, board president, Kimberly Palmer, vice president, Margaret Nuss, Jeff Black, Jay King, Diana Maguire, Matthew Kahm, Brandi Porcello, Devine Leacock and student board member Emily Speckman.