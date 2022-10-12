ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District will join other districts in celebrating School Board Recognition Week Oct. 17-21.
The New York State School Boards Association recognizes School Board Recognition Week as a time to promote awareness and understanding of the important work performed by local school boards.
Public schools form the bedrock of our communities and our country. Democracy thrives with educated citizens capable of critical thinking and civil discourse. And it is our local school boards who are ultimately responsible for student success, District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Giannicchi. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our community stakeholders expect.”
Giannicchi said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
• Developing a shared vision and goals for the district.
• Ensuring strategies, resources, policies and programs align with district goals.
• Assessing and providing accountability for student achievement.
• Supporting a healthy school district culture in which to work and learn.
• Evaluating the superintendent to ensure continuous improvement.
“School board members give the Allegany-Limestone citizens a voice in education decision-making,” Giannicchi said. “Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in October, their contribution is a year-round commitment.”
Local board members serving our district are:
Board President Susan Schifley, Vice President Kimberly Palmer, Jeff Black, Margaret Nuss, Matthew Kahm, Brandi Porcello, Dr. Diana Maguire, Dr. Mathanakaran, Devine Leacock and Student Board Member Ellie Strade.