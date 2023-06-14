ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Elementary School InvestiGators got a special thank you and certificates Tuesday from residents of Absolut of Allegany for a collaborative project.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students in the weekly afterschool extra-curricular program teamed up last month with residents from Absolut to decorate terra cotta pots, fill them with dirt and plant flowers.
Alexandra Stover, coordinator for the InvestiGators, said students and nursing home residents spent time at the end of May painting the flower pots and talking with each other.
On Tuesday, the nursing home brought an ice cream social to the elementary school cafeteria where the InvestiGators gathered for their end of year session. Several Absolut residents came for the ice cream social as well. The nursing home is right next door to the school.
After the ice cream social, the students posed for a photo with residents from Absolut before the certificates were presented to each student.
Jen Giardini, a fourth-grade teacher at Allegany-Limestone, and Greta Gregory, who teaches fifth grade, have spent the past four years as advisors for the InvestiGators.
Gregory said the project-based learning program has 27 students from fourth and fifth grades. Their projects include at least one community service project. The projects involve research, artistic and historic opportunities. A dinosaur project the students were assigned involved research, art work, builders and presenters. It’s a way of learning leadership and team building skills
The students interaction with senior citizens brings lifespan development awareness, Gregory said.
Their joint project involved the nursing home buying pots and the school providing dirt and flowers. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she said of this year’s InvestiGators.
Giardini said the intergenerational practices are designed to bring people of different ages together. The students get to talk with the nursing home residents, who feel less isolated with the interaction.
Amy Button, who has served as activities director at Absolut for the past 10 years, said residents missed interacting with students from Allegany-Limestone Elementary School for the past three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“To open back up has been huge,” Button said.“It’s great, especially mentally. “This is one of my favorite programs.”
Absolut resident Ameria Tallman presented each of the students with their certificate during a ceremony in the multi-purpose room next to the cafeteria.