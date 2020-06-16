Allegany-Limestone Central School District voters approved the 2020-21 budget of $24.3 million, 1,015-146, in an unofficial tally of absentee ballots, school administrators reported Tuesday.
The budget includes no tax increase over the 2019-20 budget.
The unofficial results also showed the results for school board candidates running for two available five-year seats. Devine Leacock received 1,047 votes and Brandi Porcello received 999 votes.
Results of the budget vote in the Olean City School District were not available late Tuesday night.
In the Hinsdale school district, the $10.78 million budget passed by a vote of 244-183. Proposition No. 2, a bus purchase, passed by a vote of 256-170. Jodie Noll was elected to a five-year term with 367 votes.
In Portville, the school budget of $19,046,090 passed 648-235, a bus proposition passed 629-260 and incumbent James Tkacik was re-elected to a five-year term on the Board of Education.
In the Salamanca school district, voters passed a budget with no change in the tax levy for the next school year as well as the acquisition of three properties for potential future projects. The $43.54 million budget passed by a 666-134 tally.
Incumbent Kerry John (743 votes) was re-elected to his Board of Education seat as his was the only name on the ballot.
Voters also approved the acquisition of two properties by the district — one on Fern Avenue and one on Front Avenue — and the lease of a Front Avenue property for a total $130,912.51 with no tax impact for the possibility for future renovations at the Iroquois Drive campus and Veterans Memorial Park with a 657-157 tally.
In Pioneer School District, the more than $58 million budget passed 1,362-755, a capital reserve proposition passed 1,457-720, a library tax was passed 1,463-712 and capital improvements were passed 1,339-789. Melissa Nocera-Collins and Ed McCarthy were elected to board seats.
In Randolph, the $20,192,110 budget passed, 543-90, and David A. Adams and Louise Boutwell were elected to the board of education.
ALLEGANY COUNTYIn Friendship, voters passed the proposed budget, 166-98. The school bus proposition passed, 152-112; the library proposition passed 183-83; and Dawn M. Golden was elected to the board of education.
In the Genesee Valley district, the budget was passed 436-176, a bus purchase passed 463-207, the Angelica and Belmont library tax passed 540-101 and Beverly Evans (539 votes), Dean McKnight (544) and Joshua Shannon (555) were elected to the school board.
In Scio, the budget passed 261-88; a proposition to buy a new bus passed 251-99; a proposition to establish a general reserve fund passed 257-90; and a proposition for the Scio Library passed. Jon Nickerson was elected to the school board.
In Andover, the $9,275,000 budget was approved, 312-78, and a bus purchase was passed, 333-57, and a vehicle purchase was passed, 314-76. In a close election for a school board seat, Patrick Howland Jr. appeared to win the seat with 350 votes, followed by Brian Perkins, 346 votes, and Betsy Kent, 343 votes.
At Wellsville, the budget passed 1,034-531. A proposal to purchase two buses was approved, 999-571. Board candidates Kris Green and Alan Mosher were elected, with 1,368 and 1,336 votes, respectively.
In Whitesville, the budget passed 110-27, a bus purchase passed 99-38 and the library levy passed 93-44. In votes for school board, Monica Acomb and Jane Hall were elected, while Shambra Hamilton and Sandra Knowles were elected to library seats.