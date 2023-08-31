Allegany-Limestone helps prepare teachers, staff for school year

ALLEGANY — Teachers and staff at Allegany-Limestone Central School are preparing for the opening of schools on Tuesday with in-service programs.
On Wednesday keynote speaker Chase Mielke, an educator and expert on teacher burnout, presented an engaging and funny talk to teachers and staff.
He gave tips on how teachers can be patient and resilient in their efforts to reach individual students. Mielke shared “teacher-tested and research-based” practices to help empower students.
Allegany-Limestone District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said the school district waited a year to get the popular educator and motivational speaker.
Mielke’s presentations, he said, are about avoiding burnout, increasing outcomes and learning to love teaching again, Giannicchi said. “This is about rejuvenating staff.”
Mielke shows “kindness matters,” the superintendent said. “It creates ripple effects.” The program is design to re-ignite teachers and staff and be ready for the first day of school on Tuesday.
One new thing all students will notice is new cafeteria furniture, said Giannichi. There is also new landscaping in front of the elementary school.
Something else new that students and staff won’t see is cleaner air. Both the middle and high school building and the elementary school have new air handling systems and 90% of the elementary school is now air conditioned, the superintendent said.
While most of the aesthetic work at both schools was completed previously, one last thing at the elementary school is expected to turn heads this fall.
Giannicchi said a video wall has been installed in a hall at the elementary school. It is intended to spark the imagination and create excitement while walking along the hallway.
It will allow students to work on animation that could be shown on the video wall for all to see, Giannicchi said. “The purpose is to get kids excited about their work. I’m looking forward to a Hallowen piece.”
High school students will also see more STEAM (Science, Technology, English, Arts and Math) instruction this fall with Taylor Clark, who started teaching in the district last fall.
One part of the engineering course study is called “The Science of Glass.”
STEAM adds the element of arts to the traditional STEM (Science, Technology, English and Math) mix of courses and adds creativity.
