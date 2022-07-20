Allegany-Limestone grads receive memorial CRCF scholarships

ALLEGANY — Eight recent graduates of Allegany-Limestone Limestone Central School recently received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, memorializing late area residents.
Jacob Owen, Gabriella Rhodes and Madeline Straub received the Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship. Owen received $3,000 while Rhodes and Straub received $1,000 awards.
The scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School in good academic standing who intends to pursue a 2- or 4-year degree in environmental science or other science-related field. The scholarship, in memory of 2013 Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate Nicolas G. Pendl, was established by Peter, Mary and Bethany Pendl; the Pendl and Potter families; the Allegany Engine Company; and friends of Nicolas.
Owen will attend SUNY environmental science and forestry to study forest resource management. Rhodes plans to study nursing at the University of the District of Columbia Community College. Straub will study physician assistant studies at Daemen University.
Straub, as well as Gianna DeRose, Chance LaCroix and Kelsey Riordan received the Frank A. Martin III Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is for graduating Allegany-Limestone Central School seniors planning to attend a 2- or 4-year college who participated in a sport. Recipients must be in high academic standing (at least a 3.0 GPA) and demonstrate strong community service. Martin’s family established the scholarship in memory of the long-time coach and educator.
DeRose will attend Penn State University to study information sciences. LaCroix will study business administration at Fredonia State University. Riordan plans to attend Niagara University to study business.
Anna Wolfgang received the Fred G. Grace Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
Established in memory of Grace, a long-time Allegany Central School administrator, the scholarship is for a senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School who will be majoring in business, education or a sports-related field. The recipient must also have lettered in a varsity sport. Walter and Michele Nye, Grace’s son-in-law and daughter, established the endowment at the Community Foundation. Grace dedicated more than 50 years to the Allegany Central School system, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and member of the board of education.
Wolfgang will study early childhood education at John Carroll University.
Elizabeth Black received the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, is for a graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh, or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club who writes an outstanding essay on the meaning of the Rotary saying “service above self.”
Black plans to study biological engineering at Penn State University.
Kelsey Riordan also received the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Scholarship for $500.
Made possible by the Allegany Public Library Memorial Association Fund at CRCF, this scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone who excels in English and will be attending a 2- or 4-year college. One of the student’s reference letters must from an English teacher. The ALCS librarian serves as the scholarship reviewer and recommends the student recipient each year.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.