OLEAN — Boundless Connections Technology Center in Olean has hired Brian Kelly, a 2015 Allegany-Limestone graduate, as a program facilitator.
Kelly will be co-leading the TECH Launch and TECH Unleashed programs for participants 17 and over and 13 to 17 years old, respectively.
A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in computer software engineering, Kelly owns Kelly Design and Development LLC, providing web development, software development, marketing, consulting, tutoring and installation assistance.
“With his technical and interpersonal skills, Brian is a real asset to our team,” said Christina Lopez, Boundless Connections CEO. “Not only does he possess a wealth of knowledge but more importantly he is a kind and patient mentor, helping our members feel welcome.”
As a past TECH Launch member and now business owner, Kelly brings a unique perspective to the TECH Launch program for adults seeking mentorship to pursue higher education, career goals and/or entrepreneurship.
Kelly also has a bachelor’s degree in application software development and an associate degree in computer information systems both from Alfred State College. He has experience as a research and teaching assistant at RIT and has volunteered as a mentor at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in Buffalo, helping children from different backgrounds to collaborate and acknowledge each other’s experiences.
“I always wanted to make the world better through technology and I believe Boundless Connections is the perfect avenue to do so,” Kelly said. “I am consistently surprised by the excellence and dedication demonstrated by our local youths and the courageous inspiration of our ‘experienced youths’ who want to learn more about the ever-evolving technical domain.”
Boundless Connections’ goal is to help community members keep up with the rapid pace of change in technology, meeting the demands of a dynamic and evolving workforce while helping members develop essential skills.
For more information about the Olean tech center and its programs, top by the office at 160 N. Union St. or visit boundlessconnections.com.