OLEAN — Two recent area graduates received this year’s Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship awards, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Hailey Jones, an Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, and Jocelyn Wyatt, of Ellicottville Central School, each receiving an award of $1,000 with the scholarship.
A scholarship program of the Pink Pumpkin Project, this fund supports two awards for a graduating student of a Cattaraugus County or Pennsylvania high school in the 30-to-40-mile area around Olean served by the Pink Pumpkin Project who have had an immediate family member or guardian go through cancer treatment.
Applicants must also submit an essay explaining what they learned from their family member or guardian who struggled with cancer and the impact it left on them and what advice they would give to someone else who may face the same situation.
Jones plans to attend Jamestown Community College to study business or independent studies. Wyatt will attend St. Bonaventure University, where she will study nursing.
Donations can be made to the Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.