ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Elementary School Flag Day program returned after two years of virtual ceremonies due to COVID-19 protocols.
Third grade students presented the program directed by elementary music teacher Kim Voegelin.
The rest of the students and teachers sat at the edge of the parking lot in front of the school waving American flags. There were a large number of parents attending as well.
The students sang patriotic songs to pre-recorded music as well as accompaniment on trumpet by William Fancher, the fifth and sixth grade band director.
One girl read a list of the things she’s thankful for as an American including being blessed by freedoms, allowed to have her own opinions and to own a home. These freedoms are not enjoyed in all countries, she noted.
The Allegany American Legion Honor Guard also marched in the Flag Day program. Cub Scouts and others helped lower the American Flag flying in front of the school and raised a new flag, as is the custom. A member of the Honor Guard showed the boys how to properly fold the flag. He saluted as the new flag was raised.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi also attended the Flag Day program.
Voegelin said she has directed the school’s Flag Day program for the past eight or nine years of the 17 years she’s taught music at the school. “The last two years we did it virtually with video,” she added.
She will be replacing Fancher as fifth and sixth grade band director, who is retiring at the end of the school year.