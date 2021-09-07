ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Elementary School students found changes had been made at the school over the summer.
Bright new floor tiles and designs and lots of new paint greeted the students. There are new display cases waiting for students' artwork.
Following CDC recommendations and a directive from the state Health Department, students, teachers and staff wore masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rooms were also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
A few of the changes include renovation of the multi-purpose room space, remodeled bathrooms and new carpeting in the library.
After arriving by bus or car and checking in at the front doors, students went off to find their classroom and new teachers.
A new playground is being installed outside the school.