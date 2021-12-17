ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Central School District has noticed an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 tests of students and staff.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi told members of the Board of Education earlier this week that one to two new cases are reported almost daily in the elementary and middle/high school.
The district has reported 42 cases since September, including 15 elementary and 19 middle/high school students. The other eight were staff and teachers from both schools.
Each new case requires curriculum director Paige Kinnaird to do contact tracing after being informed by the Cattaraugus County Health Department that a student, teacher or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A ring around the positive student’s seat in the lunchroom may be subject to quarantine even though a 3-foot separation is maintained because masks are not worn while eating. The bus ride to and from school is also examined because of how close students are in the seats.
“A lot of kids are immunized,” Giannicchi said, adding that besides student vaccination clinics held at the school, other students have gotten approved COVID-19 vaccine from their healthcare provider, other clinics or pharmacies.
It’s not clear how many of the 1,100 students in the district are vaccinated, the superintendent said.
There are about 30 members of the district’s 250 teachers and staff who are unvaccinated and must be tested regularly.
Students are not tested at the schools, but are encouraged to make appointments at either the Olean or Ellicottville BOCES centers. A link is available on the school website, Giannicchi said. The district also keeps tab on its website of how many cases have been reported in the schools.
The superintendent said one of the district’s main goals this year was “to have the kids in school in person. Everybody’s masked. We’ve accomplished our main goal.”
The district has been able to return to school concerts, again with everyone in the audience masked.
“It takes the whole district and the community to make it work,” Giannicchi said. “The county health department has set up testing at BOCES which is dedicated to students and staff. It’s a nice service. You get the results on your drive back home.”