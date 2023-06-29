Two school districts in Cattaraugus County had Smart Schools Investment Plans for high-tech security measures have been approved by a review board in New York state.
The Allegany-Limestone district will receive $53,633 and the Cattaraugus-Little Valley district will receive $166,036 — they were among more than 40 Smart Schools projects approved in the state.
The approved plans, totaling $13.2 million, are part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, a sweeping education technology program, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported Thursday.
Authorized investments are meant to aid in modernizing classrooms and school security statewide. High-tech security tools supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include entry-control systems, video systems and emergency classroom notification systems.
New technology purchases supported by the program include computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity.