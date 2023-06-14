ALLEGANY — Retiring employees and one long-time school board members were recognized Tuesday by the Allegany-Limestone Central School Board of Education.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said the retirees were celebrated with a cake at the beginning of the school board meeting.
The retirees, who each received plaques thanking them for their service, include: Middle-High School Principal Kimberly Moore, teachers Todd Hopkins and Lori Jones, Director of Facilities Allen Backer, cleaner Ellen Wachowicz and board member Kim Palmer, who did not seek re-election earlier this month after 15 years on the board.
Giannicchi reported on a Second Grade Family Engagement program he attended earlier in the day along with dozens of parents and some grandparents of the students.
Second graders created a zoo in the Multi-Purpose Room at the elementary school. They each researched animals of their choosing and prepared a presentation for the event. Dressed as their favorite animal, each child gave their presentation after a button was pressed in front of them.
“It was very well-attended,” the superintendent said.
Giannicchi also reported on progress in the district’s pilot Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) program through a trainer from the University of Albany.
Supported in part by the state Department of Education, MTSS focuses on evidence-based practices, relies on student progress data to inform instructional decisions and ensures that each student, based on their unique needs, receives the level and type of support necessary to be successful.
The program shows how students can benefit from additional emotional, social and academic support.
The board appointed two teachers, a dean of students and director of maintenance.
Jordan Geary was appointed to a three-year probationary period as an elementary school teacher, and Jillian Ullman was appointed to teach science in grades seven-12.
Tamara Peters was appointed dean of students, an instructional support specialist for student programs.
Also, Michael Bushnell, a member of the district’s maintenance staff, will replace Allen Backer, who is retiring.
The board also contracted with the BOCES of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties, to purchase electricity. The BOCES organization represents hundreds of school districts to negotiate for lower electric rates, realizing a savings for taxpayers, Giannicchi said.
Following an executive session at the end of the meeting, the school board extended Giannicchi’s contract through June 30, 2026.