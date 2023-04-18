ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education on Tuesday approved a nearly $28.2 million budget for 2023-24 that does not call for a tax rate increase.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said the budget, which will be voted on by district residents May 16, was approved by the school board without knowing how much state aid to expect.
Without an approved state budget, school board members and district officials are up in the air as far as the exact amount of state aid to expect, but there is a range of expectations lying somewhere between proposals by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislature Democratic leaders announced in one-house bills.
Issues of bail reform and a housing initiative proposed by the governor have now held up adoption of the state budget for 19 days. The budget is required to be adopted by April 1, but the governor and legislative leaders have agreed to extenders, the latest which expires on Thursday.
The proposed 2023-24 budget is more than $2.2 million higher than the current $25.9 million budget. The 2023-24 tax levy of about $7.15 million is unchanged from the current budget.
Giannicchi said the local school budget is based on the lower aid numbers submitted by the governor, which he called the more conservative approach. Having seen ups and downs in state aid, “We are always very conservative in our budgeting,” he added.
“We’re asking for a zero percent tax increase,” the superintendent said. “They are giving back aid we should have been receiving all along. How do you justify increasing the tax rate?”
The district has begun to receive funding withheld to school districts over the past decade. “The state is giving it back to us in increments,” he explained.
Also on the May 16 ballot are two candidates for two board vacancies.
Incumbent Matthew King is seeking re-election and Michelle Spring has filed to be a candidate for the other vacancy. The other incumbent, Kim Palmer, did not seek re-election.
There is also a proposition on the ballot to increase the transportation reserve fund.
The school district is finishing up the second phase of a $10 million capital project at the elementary school that included heating and cooling projects and landscaping.
Federal funding is paying for installation of increased air handling equipment at the middle and high school facility. A small capital project is also replacing the lighting in the theater.
In another financial transaction, the boar authorized the superintendent to transfer up to $800,000 from the district’s excess fund balance that exceeds the 4% limit for 2022-23. The funds will be transferred to the 2019 capital reserve fund for future funding obligations.
IN OTHER ACTION, the board granted tenure to three elementary teachers and a physical education teacher:
• Alexandra Zimmer, elementary special education teacher tenure, effective Aug. 28, 2023.
• James Wieand, physical education teacher tenure, effective Aug. 28.
• Stacy Moshier, elementary education teacher tenure, effective Sept. 1.
• Jeffrey Ciminesi, elementary education teacher tenure, effective Sept. 1.
• Jenny Tilaro, high school science teacher tenure, effective Sept. 1.