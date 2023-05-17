ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School Board of Education hired two elementary school teachers and a health teacher on Tuesday.
Caroline Miller, a former Allegany-Limestone teacher who is currently working in the Cuba-Rushford Central School District, was hired as a fifth-grade teacher. She will serve a three-year probationary period ending Aug. 31, 2026.
Also hired as an elementary school teacher was Susan Zimbardi, a teacher at Bradford City Schools. She will teach second grade and serve a four-year probation to Aug. 31, 2027.
The board hired just the third health teacher at Allegany and Allegany-Limestone schools in more than 60 years.
Colton Bly, a Pitt-Bradford graduate, was hired as the district’s health teacher for a probationary period ending Aug. 31, 2027.
The current health teacher, Todd Hopkins, has served for 30 years, and his predecessor, Bill Sprague, the district's first health teacher, served for more than 30 years, according to Superintendent Anthony Ginnacchi.
The school board also congratulated members Susan Schifley and Maggie Nuss, who were recognized by the New York State School Boards Association for the amount of board training they have received.
The board reviewed the vote on the budget, propositions and school board candidates.
The $28.18 million budget for 2023-24 passed by a 143-18 margin, and a proposition to increase the transportation reserve fund was approved 135-26.
Incumbent board member Matthew Kahm and newcomer Michelle Spring were unopposed for the five-year term seats on the school board. Incumbent Kim Palmer did not seek re-election.