ALLEGANY — Approval for new playground equipment in the current capital improvement project at the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School was the result of a special meeting conducted by the school board Tuesday.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the approval for new playground equipment was part of a change order for the $10 million capital improvement project at the elementary school and bus garage on Maple Avenue. The ongoing project by the Kinley Corp. in Allegany has included the installation of new LED lighting throughout the elementary school as well as new tiling in the halls and on the walls. The tiling provides a uniform look for the campus which had add-on building projects over the years.
Also included in the project is the renovation of the courtyard as well as other upgrades on the campus throughout the summer.
The entire project is not expected to increase taxes as funding will be provided through state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund.
“The original plan was to put a new base in (at the playground), but with the bids coming in favorable to the district we added replacement equipment,” Giannicchi explained. “The new playground equipment is ADA compliant which is something we wanted to make sure that our playground gives everyone equal access.
“The current playground is 20 years old and has some wear and tear on it,” Giannicchi continued. “The plans for the new playground look amazing and will definitely be a nice addition to the school and community.”
Giannicchi said an update was also approved by the board who signed a resolution of an agreement for the cost of adding extra drainage to the turf field from the last project, completed behind the middle/high school campus last summer.
“The agreement was between the construction company, architect, project manager and the district in regards to the cost,” he added.
Giannicchi was referring to the school district’s previous $17.3 million capital improvement project at the secondary campus on Five Mile Road. That project provided upgrades and expansions at the middle/high school campus.