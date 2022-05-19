ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education has approved a five-year contract with the Allegany-Limestone Teachers Association with increases totaling more than 20%.
The contract, which will be in effect from July 1 to June 30, 2027, was approved on Tuesday at the recommendation of District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi.
It calls for an increase of 4% in the 2022-23 school year, 4.5% in 2023-24, 4% in 2024-25, 3.85% in 2025-26 and 3.85% in 2026-27. The increases are in addition to the contract steps.
The board approved several new teaching hires recommended by the superintendent including Jill Prince, Hannah Domes and Christine Miller in the elementary school and Spencer Mummery as a math teacher in the middle school.
The board also accepted the resignation of elementary principal Meghan Janora.
Giannicchi also reported to the board that the first band concert performance lead by Bill Fancher in the theater in two years was outstanding. It was Fancher’s last performance as he is retiring at the end of the school year.
The school’s NvestNuss Club, a student investment club that partners with St. Bonaventure University, placed high enough in a recent investment contest to make two charitable donations, the superintendent said.
The first-place team — Adam Hall, Henry Brairton, Josh Lee, Angelina Napoleon and Andy Maguire — chose the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation for their $200 donation, while the second-place team — Ian Palmer, Andrew Giardini, Mia Giannicchi, Max Berlinski, Sugosh Kondor, and Zach Luce — selected the Warming House for their $100 donation.