ALLEGANY — A new summer partnership between the Allegany-Limestone Central School District and the Olean YMCA has given students ages 5 to 12 an opportunity to socialize, learn new recreational skills — and enjoy lunch.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the Y summer program, funded by a state grant to the district, began Monday at the middle/high school building and is under the direction of Y staff. The program continues until August. Children attend the 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. program, or the 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. program Monday through Friday. Staff said 39 children attend the morning session and 35 attend the afternoon session, with parents providing transportation.
Children also have the option to eat lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., thanks to the Summer Food Service Program funded by the USDA and provided by cafeteria staff. The lunch program is open to all children, ages birth to 18, and is located near the gymnasium entrance of the middle/high school. Lunches, which will be provided through Aug. 13, are also available to children in Limestone.
Giannicchi said the summer programs, which will include academic camps in August, are set up to help with the learning loss children experienced over the past year from pandemic-related school closures.
“The other part is the social piece, we figure kids have been isolated for long periods of time,” Giannicchi said of the reasons for the programs. “We did this on purpose (blending the Y and lunch programs) because our thinking was how to get more kids in for lunches — so the Y program was a natural fit.”
Y staff member Jessica Hopkins said the children are enjoying the indoor and outdoor activities that have included a variety of games.
“(Monday) we were mostly inside because of the rain, but we were able to get out a little bit and play some basketball,” she remarked. “The morning sessions are a relaxed sport; yesterday it was Kan Jam, today it was bocce ball.”
Other activities will include four square and yoga.
Giannicchi said he hopes the Y program will become a yearly summer event in the district as it provides healthy activities for children, as well as lunch.
“It’s nice to get them together and nice to see them socializing again,” he added.
Hopkins said there are a few spaces open for children to join the summer program, however, those interested should contact the Y before the end of the week at (716) 373-2400. More information on the lunch program can be obtained by contacting Rhonda Herbert, cafeteria manager, by email at rherbert@alcsny.org or by phone at (716)375-6600, ext. 2188.