ALLEGANY — Allegany American Legion Ritual Team members are recipients of the Olean Rotary Club’s third annual Service Above Self award.
A ceremony and dinner was held Tuesday in honor of the ritual team at the Allegany American Legion.
Risa Michienzi, Rotary co-president, thanked the more than 20 veterans who make up the ritual team. She told the honored guests that her personal loss of a family member, a veteran, was softened by the tender and poignant military tribute offered by the team.
Dennis Casey, Rotary member and a local funeral director who has witnessed the team’s service to the families of deceased veterans, presented the award.
“It required no deliberation by Rotarians as to the worthiness of this honor we bestow upon you tonight,” he said.
In accepting the award, Legion chaplain Ray McKinney thanked his fellow veterans and teammates, who are always at the ready to “answer the call” for the 55 to 70 times a year they are asked to provide funeral honors.
Taking the occasion to honor one of its own, Rotary member Barb Lias surprised her husband, Ed, with the club's highest honor, the Paul Harris Award.
“His having been on active duty military honors during the Vietnam War, his former Rotary service in Port Allegany, Pa., and his strong support of Olean's Rotary service over the years makes Ed worthy of being honored, like our veterans, for his 'Service Above Self,’” Barb Lias said.
The team and their guests were treated to a catered meal at the American Legion, where a slideshow highlighted the team’s many events held over the course of each year, such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Flag Day ceremonies and funeral tributes to deceased veterans.