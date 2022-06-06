ALLEGANY — Allegany American Legion Post 892 Legion Riders Big Bear Hug Dice Run kicks off Saturday at noon from the Allegany Legion.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a stuffed animal as part of the registration. The prices is $20 per person and a stuffed animal or no stuffed animal and $25.
All the proceeds go to the Pediatric and Maternity programs at Olean General Hospital.
You don’t need a motorcycle to participate in the 93-mile ride, said Kay Backhaus, who is helping publicize the dice run. You can drive a Jeep, a car or a bike — anything.
After leaving the Legion at noon, participants will ride to the Eldred American Legion, the Port Allegany American Legion, Vinnie’s Bar and Grill in Coudersport for lunch and the Shinglehouse American Legion before stopping at Good Times in Olean.
At each stop, participants will roll the dice. Prizes will be awarded for total highest score, lowest score and toilet bowl, or worse single roll. Participants will record their scores at each stop. They will be added up back at the Allegany Legion grounds.
Heavy metal music from the 1980s will be provided by the Buffalo band Dark Water.