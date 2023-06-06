ALLEGANY — The Allegany Legion Riders will hold their seventh annual annual Big Bear Hug Motorcycle Dice Run on Saturday to benefit children and the pediatric and maternity programs at Olean General Hospital.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The dice run is on rain or shine.
Bring a new stuffed toy. The registration is $20 with a stuffed toy or $25 without.
Motorcycle riders, along with those driving Jeeps, trucks and cars are welcome to join the ride, according to spokeswoman Kay Backhaus.
The dice run will stop at American Legions in Bolivar, Hinsdale, Friendship and Wellsville, as well as the Angelica Hotel.
After returning to Allegany Legion Post 892, food will be provided to participants. Beverages are also available for purchase. There will also be cash prizes and door prizes.
More than 50 motorcycles are expected for the event, Backhaus said. The band Muddy Rivers will perform once the riders return to Allegany.
“The kids love the stuffed animals,” she said. “They bring smiles all year long to kids. Little things like that can mean a lot to a child.”
The monetary donation to the hospital’s Pediatric and Maternity departments can be used for whatever is needed. “They can always use the extra money.”