ALLEGANY — A new mural at the Allegany American Legion was dedicated Tuesday to the leader who pushed for it to be created.
Sam Fahy, commander of the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, welcomed visitors and dignitaries to the post for a ceremony Tuesday evening to dedicate the new mural on the west wall, painted by Vincent Alejandro. The mural was dedicated in the memory of former post Commander William Moore, who passed away two years ago this month.
The mural depicts the rolling hills with a silhouette of a kneeling soldier next to a grave, as well as the logos of the various Legion-related groups at the post.
“We are honored to share its message with the visitors to our post,” Fahy said, adding the mural was Moore’s brainchild. “In addition to being a dedicated family man ... Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.”
Fahy noted Moore was instrumental in erecting and maintaining the veteran’s wall in Olean’s War Vets Park, as well as helping bring The Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to the area. Fahy said that Moore showed “tireless dedication to the area and to our veterans.”
Other members spoke highly of Moore, noting his efforts to aid the Cattaraugus-Allegany Counties Joint Veterans Council Volunteer Van Service.
Alejandro, who served in the U.S. Army in the 1990s, said it was his third at a veterans’ organization.
“This mural just touches me, and thank you for letting me grace your walls,” he said, adding he skipped a dedication ceremony for another of his murals in Buffalo on Tuesday in order to attend the ceremony in Allegany.
Cathay Moore, Bill’s widow, thanked the Legion and all those who helped make it come to fruition.
“Bill would have been so humbled and so proud that his idea transpired,” she said.
The Legion also received recognition certificates from U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy and state Sen. George Borrello.