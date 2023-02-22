ALLEGANY — The Allegany Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team has a new eye in the sky.
A new and improved drone — the DJI Enterprise M30T Series geared toward first responders — replaces a smaller DJI model purchased in 2020, said Robby Jones, who leads the Technical Rescue Team.
“It has a much better camera with a 200X zoom and a much better thermal (infrared) camera,” Jones said Tuesday. “It flies with two pilots, one to fly and the other operates the cameras.” Three members of the team are trained as drone pilots.
The old drone got quite a workout in its young life. A good number of missing hikers — on both sides of the state line — were located with help from the drone. It will fly a grid based on the last sighting of an individual, Jones said. The drone transmits video back to the command center.
“It works excellent with the command center,” Jones said.
The drone helped firefighters get a better look at a forest fire last fall. Forest rangers, state police and sheriff’s deputies have requested the drone’s services.
“The fire department has a certificate of authority from the Federal Aviation Administration to be able to fly the drone,” Jones said.
The drone is authorized to fly up to 400 feet high and has beyond line of sight capability and can fly up to 9 miles from its base. Two batteries can power the drone for up to 40 minutes. The older drone has a 2-mile range from the base.
The Technical Rescue Team started in 2011 with swift water rescue, then branched out into high- and low-angle rope rescue and, in 2020, a drone used for search and rescue.
The Allegany Technical Rescue Team partners with the Westons Mills Rescue Team, but is the only volunteer department in Cattaraugus County to operate a drone. The two teams train together regularly.
The Salamanca City Fire Department recently purchased its own drone, Jones said.
Allegany Fire Chief Rick Stady said the department is lucky to have the new drone. Half the cost of the $20,000 drone came from the department’s most recent fundraising letter and half from taxpayers.
“It’s definitely good for the community and surrounding area,” said Stady, who has been fire chief for 12 years.
“It’s a new thing for the fire service, but it is giving us much better thermal capability. It’s a pretty good tool,” the fire chief said. The drone is used an average of a half dozen times a year.
The drone can hover above a fire scene afterward looking for hot spots before they rekindle.
The new drone is waterproof, so it is able to fly in the rain if necessary, something the older, smaller drone cannot do. The new one can fly in 60 mph winds.
“Last year we flew over the Allegheny River looking for ice jams, and in the summer we flew over the Olean Regatta on the river,” Jones said. “They call us, we go.”