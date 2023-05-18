ALLEGANY — The Allegany Engine Company hopes to get back on track with its fundraising this year with its popular Old Home Week in June, chicken barbecue and July calendar raffles.
“These events need to be successful in order to accomplish the necessary repairs planned for the revenue received,” said Gordon Scott, the fire department’s media and communications director.
“None of this can be done without the financial support of our generous residents,” Scott said.
“Allegany’s Old Home Week celebration has become the only one of this type in the Greater Olean area,” Scott said. “If you love the carnival atmosphere, help us to continue to provide an affordable carnival by supporting ours,” he added.
Old Home Week was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Last year’s celebration was only one day largely because longtime carnival provider Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment was no longer servicing smaller venues like Allegany.
Scott said the Allegany Engine Company is glad to welcome back Old Home Week carnival activities.
This year, Old Home Days will run for three days — June 22-24, with American Amusement Rentals as the carnival provider.
Old Home Week kicks off on a Thursday night (June 22) with the Water Fight Competitions, Scott said. The Kiddies Fantastik Parade will be held Friday night and Saturday night, the Grand Parade will be held.
There are kids-only wristband rides from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. The price is $20 for 12 ride tickets. Kids wrist bands for unlimited rides Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. cost $25.
The midway, beer tent and cook tents will be open each night from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 (kids only and Cook Tent only) and 6 p.m. to midnight.
Music, drinks and dancing will be at the pavilion each night.
Winners of our Ladies Auxiliary meat raffle will be drawn early Saturday night. Tickets are available at the booth located on the corner of Maple Avenue and North First Street (look for the sign), or from any fireman.
Firemen will hold their second chicken barbecue of the year on June 3, to coincide with an arts and craft show at the Community Center. Pre-sale tickets only are available for $12. An earlier chicken barbecue was held May 5.
For its July fundraiser, Allegany Engine Company’s calendar raffle is based on New York Lottery numbers for the month. Tickets available from any fireman or stop at the firehall any Thursday evening and purchase them there. The cost is $20 for 30 chances to win.
Scott said the fire department “is appreciative of the support of the community over the past many years and hopes to continue to offer these fundraisers and community social events for many years to come.”
He added: “We can’t do this without your help. Our Department thanks you for your years of support.”