ALLEGANY — Work at Allegany Crossing, the $13 million project at the former Kmart in Allegany, slowed to a pause this summer.
It remains on track to wrap up by next fall, said Dana Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital Holdings, which purchased the 21-acre site in 2021 from Sprague Development Corp. for $2 million.
Cornell said the pause was not unexpected given rising interest rates. “We were expecting a bit of a slowdown,” he told the Olean Times Herald Tuesday.
It happens that the first phase is winding down and the second phase of development should get underway in a few weeks. “It was broken into three phases,” Cornell said.
The onsite contractor is Kinley Corp. of Allegany.
The 100,000-square-foot building on the site will include climate-controlled storage space as well as room for up to three businesses including light manufacturing. Office space for the professionally managed indoor climate controlled facility is included.
Several new structures have been erected along the east side of the large building for outside self-storage units.
The exterior of the building has been reconfigured with a new entrance and canopy. The left side will be split between two or three businesses. “We have serious interest from a manufacturer,” Cornell said. “We will build to suit.”
Cornell said the slowdown allowed him to negotiate a new loan with a local partner, Five Star Bank, at better terms than the interest rate offered by the out-of-state bank that first financed the venture.
“We wanted the most favorable (loan) terms for investors and a bank as a local partner,” Cornell said. “We’ll be kicking off Phase 2 in a couple of weeks,” which will involve the interior of the existing building, Cornell said. “It’s a few weeks longer than we expected.”
Cornell has been fielding calls from a number of potential tenants of both the existing building and the left-front corner of the property — particularly since Cattaraugus County and Allegany officials announced plans for grants to extend a sewer line to the West Four Mile Road area near Exit 24 of Interstate 86.
Cornell said the project was designed so it would not need sewer service, but it would open up more of the property to development. Companies expressing interest include multiple chain fast food restaurants, a convenience store, a coffee shop and a truck stop, he said.
“The site has been cleaned up and is starting to look like something,” Cornell said, noting that is generating the interest.
The new $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. under construction has ancillary companies looking for locations near I-86. “It’s nice to have options,” Cornell added.
“We are still pretty much on track with our plan,” he said. “We’ll see what companies fill it out. ... We certainly appreciate what the county and local government did for the sewer line. It will help draw a bigger tenant on the left corner.”
Cornell promised the second phase will move much faster than the first.