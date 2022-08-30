ALLEGANY — Work at Allegany Crossing, the $13 million project at the former Kmart in Allegany, slowed to a pause this summer.

It remains on track to wrap up by next fall, said Dana Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital Holdings, which purchased the 21-acre site in 2021 from Sprague Development Corp. for $2 million.

