ALLEGANY — At first glance, a dusting of pink landscape comes into view at Bob and Donna Wenzel’s hillside home in the town of Allegany.
On second glance, an entire plethora of pink, purple and white petunias lining the Wenzel driveway, outlining the front, side and back of their home and filling in decorative lawn ornaments come into full view.
For the Wenzels, who live on Lippert Hollow Road at Four Mile Road, planting thousands of flowers each spring has been a way of life they have enjoyed for years.
Born and raised in Allegany, the couple grew up in houses not far from their current homestead and graduated from the former Allegany High School a couple of years apart.
Bob Wenzel, who is also known as “Sarge” for his service with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, worked at the former Cooper Industries in Olean for 32 years before retirement. Donna worked and retired from Five Star Bank.
They have two grown daughters, Jodi Stauffer and Sheri Wilber, and two grandsons, Robert Stauffer and Zachary Robertson.
Bob Wenzel said he and his wife began gardening by planting just a couple of flower beds near their home.
“We started out with just one or two (flower beds), but everytime we got extra flowers we made it bigger and added another flower bed,” Wenzel recalled.
Those beds continued to multiple and are now found around their entire property. They also take a significant amount of watering and trimming of flowers to ensure new growth during the season.
“I do my (watering) between 6:30 and 7 in the morning” with a hose, he commented.
Donna replied, “He does the easy watering with the hose, I do mine (that are in pots) with buckets that I carry.”
Donna Wenzel recalls that they also started out early on by purchasing flowers for their first gardens. This turned into an expense when they decided to put in the additional beds.
“That’s when we got the greenhouse” to grow young flowers in early spring, she remarked. They also have an incubator to start seeds in their barn and a lightweight fiberglass greenhouse when they transplant the young sprouts into pots.
The couple settled on growing petunias as their main flower as they grow the fastest and are very hardy when colder temperatures hit the area in late spring and early fall. They also have a few marigolds, black-eyed susans, some perennials and lilies.
In addition to the enjoyment their garden provides to neighbors and passers-by, they also receive satisfaction from giving their plants to others.
“Whenever we’re done planting, if we have extra flowers” we give them away, she continued.
Through it all, Bob Wenzel said Stayer’s Greenhouse in Allegany, where his one grandson works, has been a “good mentor” to them and provides information on techniques and gardening.
When asked if they would recommend gardening to others, Bob Wenzel said those thinking of embarking on the hobby should be prepared to spend “a lot of time” on the endeavor.
And when asked how long they plan to continue on with their flower gardens, Donna Wenzel replied, “As long as we can.’