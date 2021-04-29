BELMONT — While large clinics that boosted the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rate have not been held recently, health officials urged residents to use one of several providers offering doses to the public.
As of Thursday morning, the state reported 13,961 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — 30.1% of county residents. That percentage remains the lowest in the state.
The second-lowest is Fulton County, with 33.4% of the 53,591 residents receiving at least one vaccine dose. Allegany County does have a higher percentage of residents fully vaccinated, with 25.9% of Fulton County residents vaccinated.
Statewide, 45.6% of New Yorkers — more than 9 million — have received at least one dose, and more than a third of the population has received a full vaccine series.
In early March, the county edged up in rankings following an outcry from elected leaders to get more vaccines to the county. Several large clinics were hosted, vaccinating hundreds of people per day. However, the county fell to last place again on April 14, where it has remained.
At that time, 13,142 county residents had received at least one dose — 28.3%. Since then, 819 first doses have been administered — averaging about 55 per day over the last two weeks.
Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator for the county, said there are vaccines available through private distribution channels.
“Allegany County has vaccine available at Walgreens’ two pharmacies in Wellsville and the Alfred Pharmacy,” Moore said, as well as Jones Memorial Hospital. .
The county has not hosted a large first-dose clinic in several weeks, with priority being on those who need to finish their vaccine series.
“ACDOH has been only doing second doses this week and the past two weeks to support helping the Jones Hospital and the pharmacies with vaccines over these weeks use their vaccine,” she said. “We have been working with other agencies to help us get the message out about availability of vaccine in Allegany County and encouraging COVID-19 vaccination.”
Houghton College will host a clinic May 6. For more information, visit www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/ for a link or call the health department at (585) 268-9250. Access to the county's vaccine waiting list may also be found online or by calling.
NO NEW CASES of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Thursday, health officials reported.
To date, 3,324 cases have been reported in the county, with 3,214 recoveries reported and 84 deaths.
Officials also reported 259 active quarantines and isolations — down from 275 the day before — with 11,939 reported to date.