BELMONT — Along with federal and state elections, Allegany County voters decided on a number of local races on Tuesday.
Results are unofficial and were reported by the Allegany County Board of Elections before deadline. The results do not include absentee or affidavit ballots.
Allegany County Sheriff, Scott Cicerrello (REP) 8,764 votes (24 of 39 districts reporting), write-in 50.
Town of Allen — Supervisor to fill vacancy, Erica Torrey (REP) , 134, write-in 17; Justice, William Murphy (Murphy for Justice) 80, write-in 7.
Town of Alma — Justice, Brent Dickerson (REP) 253, write-in 6; town board TFV Bill Cox (DEM) 145, write-in 10; Highway superintendent TFV Tom Dannheim (REP) 194, Shaun Taylor (Taylor for Highway) 98, write-in 3; Proposition One: “A Local Law Changing the Elected Office of Town Superintendent of Highways to Appointed Town Superintendent of Highways for the Town of Alma commencing January 1, 2025” No 213-85
Town of Almond — Town board TFV, Nathan Woodruff (REP) 508, write-in 4
Town of Birdsall — Justice, Dustin L. Gordon (REP) 9; Roy Hanks (Hanks for Justice) 1
Town of Burns — Justice, Taylor A. Karnes (DEM) 159, Dustin L. Gordon (REP) 184, write-in 66. Town board, write-in 68
Town of Cuba — Justice, James W. Galatio (REP) 884, write-in 9; town board TFV, William Beck (REP) 898, write-in 6.
Town of Genesee — Town board TFV (3 yrs), Thomas H. Windus (REP) 502, write-in 1; Town board TFV (1 year) write-in 7
Town of Granger — Justice, Todd Smith (REP) 190, William Murphy (Murphy for Justice) 11, write-in 1
Town of Grove — Justice, Dustin L. Gordon (REP) 159, write-in 57
Town of Independence — Town board TFV, Thomas Bissett (Bissett for Council) 168, write-in 4
Town of Rushford — Town board TFV (1 yr), Randy Green (REP) ; Justice, 4-year term
Town of Scio — Justice, write-in 15; Town board TFV (1 yr) write-in 31
Town of West Almond — Supervisor TFV (1 yr), Trevor Burt (REP) 105; Clerk TFV (1 yr), Bonnie Nelson (REP) 108; Town board TFV (1 yr), Mark Bainbridge, (REP) 103, write-in 1; Proposition One: “A Local Law to Change the Office of Town Clerk from an Elective to an Appointive Office” Yes 60-56
Town of Willing — Town board TFV (1 yr), Peter D. Havens (Havens for Council) 227
Town of Wirt — Town board (4 yrs) vote TWO, Larry Bedow (REP) 339, Christie L. Miller (REP) 284, write-in 17; highway superintendent TFV (1 yr), Curtis A. Rung Sr. (REP) 221, write-in 139
Village of Andover — Trustee (2 yrs) vote TWO, Melanie Thorp (DEM) 197, Scott Updyke (Updyke for Trustee) 223, write-in 8
Village of Angelica — Trustees (2yrs) Vote TWO, Linda S. Cash (DEM) 90, Craig H. Miller (D/R) 259, Jane Tylenda (REP) 170; Angelica village justice TFV (3 yrs) write-in 2.
Results for the towns of Caneadea, Clarksville, Friendship, New Hudson, Wellsville and the village of Wellsville were not available by deadline.