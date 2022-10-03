BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will offer influenza vaccinations in October and November.
Attendees are asked to pre-register. Wear a mask and short sleeves to the clinics. Bring insurance cards. If paying cash, high dose flu shots for those age 65 and up are $99, and the regular flu shot is $50.
Call the Allegany County Department of Health at 585-268-9250 with any questions or if you need assistance with registration.
- Oct. 18 — https://tinyurl.com/1018FluCanaseraga, 11 a.m.-noon, Canaseraga Fire Hall, 10 Main St.
- Oct. 25 — https://tinyurl.com/1025FluWhitesville, 11 a.m.-noon, Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.
- Oct. 26 — https://tinyurl.com/1026FluWellsville, 11 a.m.-noon, Wellsville Grace United Church, 289 N. Main St.
- Oct. 31 — https://tinyurl.com/1031FluFillmore, 11 a.m.-noon, Fillmore Fire Hall, 24 S. Genesee St.
- Nov. 1 — https://tinyurl.com/111FluBelmont, 11 a.m.-noon, Belmont American Legion, 29 Schuyler St.
- Nov. 2 — https://tinyurl.com/112FluCuba, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Cuba Arnold Community Center, 51 E. Main St.
- Nov. 7 — https://tinyurl.com/117FluAlfred, 11 a.m.-noon, Alfred Union University Church, 5 Church St.
- Nov. 15 — https://tinyurl.com/1115FluFriendship, 11 a.m.-noon, Friendship Community Center, 27 W. Water St.