BUFFALO — An Allegany County woman faces up to three years in federal prison and restitution of nearly $100,000 after pleading guilty to filing false returns.
Amanda L. Rickard, 40, of Caneadea, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra to aiding or assisting in the preparation of a false or fraudulent tax return.
Rickard had been preparing tax returns for friends and acquaintances, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kruly, between 2011 and 2018. During that time, she was accused of preparing and filing 23 tax returns which identified dependents that the taxpayer was not entitled to.
In one instance, prosecutors said an April 2018 return for a client identified a child as the client’s nephew and dependent. However, the child was not related to the client, nor did the client support the child in 2017.
Rickard prepared and filed 23 individual tax returns which identified dependents that the taxpayer was not entitled to claim. Rickard is also accused of keeping a notebook with names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of a number of children whose parents had not claimed them as dependents to help other clients receive larger tax returns.
In addition, prosecutors said she also prepared and submitted tax returns without the authorization of the taxpayer.
As part of her plea agreement, she will pay the Internal Revenue Service $78,591 in restitution, as well as well as $19,722 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
The plea is the result of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan Larsen.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.