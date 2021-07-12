Cutline – In 2020 the SPCA Serving Allegany County held its first yard sale in several years to support the shelter animals. It was so successful that they are bringing it back this Friday and Saturday. Photo Provid
BELMONT — The phone is already ringing off the hook at the SPCA serving Allegany County as they get ready to host the second SPCA Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.
There is still time to climb on the bandwagon if you have items that you want to sell to the public Friday and Saturday. The head of the local organization, Lynda Pruski, said there are two ways to participate in the event, which raises funds to care for the animals. The first is to donate items to the SPCA tent. Items are being collected now at the shelter. The way things were going, she expected to have two big tents full of items for the sale.
Those who want to can set up a tent for a fee of $25 and sell their own items. Vendors or individuals selling for themselves must reserve a space and provide their own tents and tables. Reserve your space by calling (585) 593-2200, or email yardsaleSPCA@gmail.com
The SPCA shelter is located at 5440 Route 19 just north of Belmont. Look for the roadside sign.
Pruski said this is only the second time in recent years that the SPCA has held a yard sale.
“We used to do this several years ago to raise money to support our animals, but we stopped," she said. "Then, last year, with COVID-19, it was one of the few outdoor things that we could do to raise funds. We were successful, so we decided to do it again this year."
At this time, the shelter is full of a plethora of kittens and cats for adoption, and many dogs. Over the last year the SPCA has facilitated hundreds of adoptions as people quarantined in their homes and were home from work. Now that life is getting back to normal, Pruski said that adoption rates are slowing down, but there are still many kittens, cats, puppies and dogs in need of homes.
The SPCA Serving Allegany County is a nonprofit organization and receives no public funding. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information about the SPCA, adoption or spay and neuter services, call (585) 593-2200 or go to the website at spcaallegany.org.
If you are a golfer, or just want to help out, the annual SPCA golf tournament is being planned for August.