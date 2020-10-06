BELMONT — COVID-19 has canceled many activities this past year, but it hasn’t put a leash on the annual Allegany County SPCA Theme Basket Auction.
Some of those activities that have been cancelled due to the pandemic have been several of the SPCA’s annual fund raisers such as its golf tournament making the auction more important this year.
“The auction is our largest fundraiser and because of the fund raisers we’ve been forced to cancel it is more important than ever,” said, Lynda Pruski, president of the county’s SPCA chapter.
While usually held during the Artisans Weekend and RidgeWalk and Run in mid-October, this year’s auction is slightly later in the month and will take place on Oct. 23-24 at the former Kmart store in Riverwalk Plaza off the Bolivar Road. The later date gives SPCA volunteers a little more time to prepare for this year’s extravaganza.
Pruski says they need the extra time, because of the extra precautions required by COVID-19.
“We’re following all the COVID-19 protocols,” she said. “We’re spreading out tables and using more space in the building, we’re putting directional markers on the floor so people can social distance and we’re providing wash stations and setting up extra spots to buy tickets. Everyone is required to wear a mask.”
She went on to explain that last year, the first time the basket auction was held in the former Kmart building, they only utilized part of the building. They are planning to utilize the entire building this year.
“We’re only putting three baskets on a table, so it will be easier for people to social distance,” she noted.
This year they are also extending the times for attending the event. Friday’s hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As in the past, Pruski said, there will be food available, but this year, food trucks are being brought in to satisfy the appetites of hungry bidders.
“We’re going to have food trucks outside the building. So, far we have vendors for BBQ and for Italian sausage, and we expect more,” she said.
The food vendors will be set up near the building entrance Friday afternoon.
The SPCA has been collecting items for the auction throughout the year and has spirited some items from its recent yard sale into the auction.
One of the new sections this year will be for antiques and collectibles.
“We had some very nice antiques come in for the yard sale and we thought they would be better suited for the auction,” Pruski said.
As usual the auction will have special items for its Man Cave and Children’s Corner.
“So far, we have had donations of an air hockey/foose ball table, bows and arrows, a large-size stroller, Kate Spade purses, baby blankets and more,” she said. “For our antiques and collectibles area we have a drop leaf table, a Tiger Oak table, collectible dolls with certifications, antique Fisher Price toys and a pair of 100-year-old snowshoes.”
But the auction is still in need of its usual baskets.
“The baskets are the heart of our auction and shows how much people really care about supporting our shelter,” Pruski said.
Baskets or items for baskets will be accepted until Oct. 19 and may be dropped off at the shelter, or at First Citizens Bank in Wellsville and at all Alco Credit Unions throughout the county. Or call the shelter at 593-2200 to arrange to have items picked up.
“We understand that this year it is difficult to donate but we are still in need of volunteers to help with wrapping items, setting up and ticket sales,” Pruski said.
The auction will also be the kickoff for a special vacation raffle.
Pruski explained, “Last year when the auction was already underway a gentleman came in and offered his cabin for a week. It was too late to do anything about it then, so this year we are offering it as a special raffle starting at the auction and running through November and into December. We will have the drawing around Christmas.”
The vacation raffle is for a week-long stay in an eight-person cabin in the Thousand Islands and includes use of a pontoon boat.
“We’re really grateful to all the people who donate to help our furry friends and to all our volunteers who help make our annual Theme Basket Auction a big success,” Pruski said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate may call the SPCA Shelter at (585) 593-2200, message the Allegany County SPCA on Facebook or go to www.SPCAallegany.org.