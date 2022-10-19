The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $194,735 to work with one farm in the Genesee River Watershed to improve water quality. The farm was not named.
The project, identified in the Genesee River Nine Element Watershed Plan, was one of five in Western New York which were awarded $803,172 in the latest round of funding to protect water quality.
• Support improved feed storage practices to facilitate easy clean up and asset up a vegetative treatment area to treat runoff
• Restrict livestock access to a stream to reduce nutrient loading
• Implement 150 acres of cover crops to improve soil health and reduce soil loss
• Address conditions in a high and medium priority subwatershed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 50 project awards statewide to 24 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts valued at $13 million.
Then grants will help farms that support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best management practice systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. Those measures include installing vegetative buffers along streams, planting cover crops, enhancing nutrient management through manure storage, and other conservation measures.