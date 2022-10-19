The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $194,735 to work with one farm in the Genesee River Watershed to improve water quality. The farm was not named.

The project, identified in the Genesee River Nine Element Watershed Plan, was one of five in Western New York which were awarded $803,172 in the latest round of funding to protect water quality.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social