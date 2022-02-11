BELMONT — Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney has announced that he will not seek a fourth term in the 2022 election.
“Since the 1960s, when I first started watching officers Malloy and Reed in “Adam 12” (a popular TV show), I’ve known that I wanted to be a police officer,” the sheriff said in a press statement. “In 1975 that dream came true when I was hired as a part-time deputy sheriff for Allegany County, and then becoming a full time police officer for the Village of Bolivar in 1976.
“The 35 years that I served as a local police officer, 30 as chief, plus the last 11 years as your sheriff, have been an honor and a privilege,” he said. “After 47 years, it is time now for me to look ahead at my personal goals and priorities. After much thought and long talks with family and close friends, I have decided to not seek a fourth term in office.”
Whitney said he is grateful to the voters who elected him, and the community who trusted him with “the incredible responsibility” of leading the sheriff’s office.
“The people of Allegany County are extremely lucky to have the talented and professional men and women of the sheriff’s office on duty each day and night helping to make their communities safe,” Whitney said. “I could not be more proud of these incredibly committed officers and civilians so dedicated to our county, and of all of the work that is accomplished at the sheriff’s office.
“Be assured that as I prepare to leave at the end of my term this year, I will continue to work hard for you, and will do my best to facilitate a smooth transition,” he added. “The privilege of serving as your sheriff has truly been an honor.”