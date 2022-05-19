ALBANY — Three Allegany County Sheriff's Office staff were among 50 deputy sheriffs and civilian staff who attended the New York State Sheriffs' Institute civil school this spring.
Deputy Dale Thomas, Deputy Cole Finnemore and civil account clerk Kelly Cumpston, of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, completed the school in two weeks of sessions.
All sheriffs have civil law enforcement functions, including the service of process and enforcement of judgments and other court orders and mandates, said Sheriff Rick Whitney. The school provides participants with training in the latest advances in civil law enforcement and a forum to discuss current civil law enforcement issues and share best practices.
Last year the county sheriff's civil division made more than 2,000 services and collected more than $400,000 in fines, undertakings, bail and judgements.