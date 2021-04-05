BELMONT — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual honorary membership drive in Allegany County within the few days, Sheriff Rick Whitney said.
The flagship program of the institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged children. The camp, in its 45th year of operation, is located on Keuka Lake and 840 children from across New York attend each summer.
The Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and transportation. Most children attending wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity for vacation travel or a summer camp experience, Whitney said.
The camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them. The strong camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.
“In these difficult economic times we cannot forget our youth who will not have the opportunity for a summer camp experience or a summer vacation,” Whitney said. “By becoming an honorary member you are supporting the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically disadvantaged children.”
In addition, the Sheriffs’ Institute operates a scholarship program that provides one scholarship to each of the SUNY community college’s criminal justice programs. The scholarships are meant to help attract the best and brightest candidates to the criminal justice vocation.
For more information about the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp and other Sheriffs’ Institute programs, visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org.
Financial support for many of the Sheriffs’ Institute programs comes from honorary membership dues. Anyone interested in supporting the efforts of the institute by becoming an honorary member should contact Whitney if they do not receive an invitation in the mail, or visit the website to download an application.
All donations made to the institute are tax-deductible. In addition, the institute is registered with the New York state attorney general’s Charities Bureau.