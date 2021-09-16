BELMONT — The Allegany County-wide Shared Services panel will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
The panel previously met in April to discuss submitting a plan this year that would create an additional benefit above the current sharing that municipalities already are involved in.
Topics will include vote discussion and reasoning, discussion of changes to the CWSSI and extension of the program and the next steps for the panel to move forward in 2022. If a quorum of panel members is present, a vote will be held prior to close of the meeting.
In 2017, New York state mandated that through 2021 shared service panels in every county meet and present a yearly plan that could qualify for a match reimbursement from the state. During state budget discussions earlier this year, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension of the mandated program through the end of 2024, and updated some guidelines.
Allegany County submitted plans in 2018 and 2019 but opted not to submit a plan in 2020.
Panel members are exclusively named as the supervisor or mayor of each municipality and the county executive. The Panel is required to meet at least twice in a year, and panel members can vote to submit a plan of potential savings to the State, or they can opt not to.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting. General information on shared services and plan submissions can be found by visiting the New York State website: https://www.ny.gov/programs/shared-services-initiative
Contact Michelle Denhoff, assistant director of economic development and planning by email at denhoffmm@alleganyco.com to obtain the meeting link.